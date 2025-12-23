Israel claims killing 3 Hezbollah members in strike on Lebanon

The Israeli army on Tuesday claimed to have killed three Hezbollah members in a strike that hit Sidon in southern Lebanon a day prior.

In a statement, the army said one of the deceased members was also working for Lebanese intelligence simultaneously.

There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah or the Lebanese authorities.

Lebanon's state news agency NNA reported on Monday the death of three people after an Israeli strike hit a car on the Aqtnit-Quneitra road in the Sidon district.

Israel and Lebanon reached a ceasefire in November 2024 after more than a year of cross-border attacks amid the war in Gaza. More than 4,000 people were killed, and 17,000 others got injured.

Under the ceasefire, Israeli forces were supposed to withdraw from southern Lebanon in January but have only partially pulled out, maintaining a military presence at five border outposts.