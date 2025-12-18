Zelenskyy announces new Ukraine–US talks ahead of European summit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that a new round of talks with US officials will take place Friday and Saturday in the US, as diplomatic efforts accelerate to end the war with Russia ahead of a European summit expected to address Ukraine's financing for the next two years.

"Our team will be in the United States on Friday and Saturday; they're already on their way there. The Americans are expecting them," Zelenskyy told reporters, adding that European representatives may also join the talks. He did not specify who would represent Ukraine.

The announcement came after Ukrainian, US, and European officials held negotiations in Berlin earlier this week, where discussions focused on security guarantees for Ukraine and territorial issues.

The upcoming meetings are expected to be held in the US state of Florida before separate Russian-American talks.

Participants have not been officially confirmed. Politico reported that the US side would include Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law and unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump, with Russia represented by Kirill Dmitriev, a close confidant of President Vladimir Putin.

- Ukrainian elections

Zelenskyy also said discussions with the US on possible elections in Ukraine were limited to the presidency, adding that there are no plans for parliamentary or local elections.

He said Washington raised the issue of holding presidential elections, and that he expressed readiness for such a vote under appropriate conditions.

"The United States of America made a request for presidential elections and I told them that I would be ready for such elections. We did not consider elections to the Rada (Verkhovna Rada , or parliament) and local elections," he said.

Zelenskyy also addressed the possibility of remote voting, reiterating his long-standing support for online elections but noting resistance within the Verkhovna Rada.

"I have always supported and raised the issue since the beginning of Covid regarding legislative changes so that people could vote online. So far, we have not found consensus with parliamentarians," he said.

Asked whether lawmakers had already begun drafting election-related legislation, Zelenskyy said no concrete work had started, but that he had conveyed his position to members of parliament.

"As far as I know, there hasn't been any yet, but I have given them all the signals," he added.