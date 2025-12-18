EU seeks solution to use frozen Russian assets despite Belgium

France said Thursday that EU member states will find a collective solution on the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, despite objections from Belgium and ongoing technical discussions.

Speaking ahead of the EU Council meeting, French President Emmanuel Macron said discussions would continue with Belgium and other EU partners to find a technical solution on using frozen Russian assets, despite ongoing disagreements.

"So we will have discussions with our Belgian colleague and with all our colleagues. I want this work to be collective and calm, but I am confident that we will find a solution because Europeans remain committed to this shared determination," Macron said.

He acknowledged that proposals on the table are not yet ready to be voted on, but stressed that progress is being made.

"We have discussed this a great deal in recent days. It is also considered that things are indeed not ready today to be voted on," he said, adding that this allowed him to give a "rather positive" response on future financial support for Ukraine.

Macron noted that Belgium continues to oppose some options, but warned against internal divisions. "We will find the technical solution. And we must not divide ourselves over technical modalities. Everyone must be respected and heard," he said.

- France rejects calls to rush EU-Mercosur agreement

Turning to trade, Macron said France remains firmly opposed to concluding the EU-Mercosur agreement under current conditions.

"France's position on Mercosur has been clear from the beginning: we consider that the conditions are not met and that this agreement cannot be concluded," he said.

"We are not ready to sign, and we are asking for work to continue so that things are done seriously, so that our agriculture is respected," Macron added.

Rejecting pressure for an immediate deal, he said: "So now we are being told that we must sign immediately. No. There is no blank check. You do not sign with a blank cheque."

The EU-Mercosur trade agreement is a long-negotiated free trade deal between the European Union and the Mercosur bloc, which includes Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay. Talks began in 1999, and a political agreement in principle was reached in 2019, though the deal has not been ratified.

The agreement is strongly backed by Germany and Spain, which argue that it would boost European exports at a time when the EU is struggling with weak growth and rising global competition.

Supporters view it as a tool for diversifying trade partners in the face of escalating tariff pressure from US President Donald Trump.