RUSSIA SAYS UKRAINES DRONE ATTACK HIT RESIDENTIAL BUILDING IN CITY OF TVER

Russian air defense systems shot down 90 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, but one hit a residential building in the city of Tver, the Defense Ministry said on Friday.

According to the ministry, the majority of the drones were destroyed over the Bryansk region. Interceptions were also recorded over the cities of Yaroslavl, Moscow, Smolensk, Tver, Tambov, Tula, Oryol, and Rostov regions.

Tver suffered the biggest damage from the attack, as one of the drones hit a residential building, injuring seven people, including a child, according to acting regional Governor Vitaly Korolev.

Three adults and the child remain hospitalized in stable condition, while the other victims declined hospitalization, he said.

As many as 22 residents, including five children, were evacuated and provided with temporary housing, food, and basic necessities, Korolev said, adding that he ordered officials to expedite inspection of the building to determine whether residents can return or will require alternative housing.

An operational headquarters was established on-site, with Korolev and local prosecutor Oleg Ruzaev overseeing the response. The regional prosecutor's office is monitoring the situation and coordinating assistance for the victims.