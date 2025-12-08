Türkiye wholeheartedly congratulates Syria on 1st anniversary of fall of Assad regime

Türkiye on Monday congratulated Syria on the first anniversary of the end of the civil war and the fall of the Bashar Assad regime.

"On the first anniversary of 8 December 2024, marking the end of the civil war in Syria and the fall of the Assad regime, we wholeheartedly congratulate the Syrian people as they celebrate their Liberation Day," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

"Over the past year, despite facing numerous challenges, the Syrian Government has pursued a prudent and peaceful foreign policy and taken lasting steps toward securing the respected position that Syria rightfully deserves in the international arena," the statement said.

It underlined that Türkiye will continue to support efforts to establish security, stability and prosperity in Syria.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia last December, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.





