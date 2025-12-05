Ukraine strikes Grozny City skyscraper in Chechnya

An explosion shook one of the towers in the Grozny City skyscraper complex in the Russian region of Chechnya early Friday, according to media reports.

The Russian TV channel RT reported that the Grozny City complex, a five-star hotel and business center in the Chechen capital, was struck by Ukrainian drones.

Photos and videos circulating online showed visible damage to a tower's facade and fires inside.

Regional authorities have not yet commented on the incident.

Separately, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviation) announced that Grozny Airport suspended flight operations around 6.00 am Moscow time (0300GMT).

In total, flights were temporarily halted at eleven airports overnight and into the morning, including several in Russia's Caucasus region.

The Russian Defense Ministry stated that Kyiv launched another large-scale drone attack overnight across multiple regions, with 41 drones reportedly destroyed.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Krasnodar region reported that the port of Temryuk was also attacked, resulting in explosions at oil reservoirs.

The regional office of the Russian Emergency Ministry confirmed the incident, noting that firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

Additionally, drones attacked an oil refinery in the city of Syzran in the Samara region.

Ukraine has not yet commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification remains challenging due to the ongoing conflict.



