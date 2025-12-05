Europe faced record-breaking wildfires in 2025: Report

Europe experienced its "worst" wildfire season on record in 2025, according to initial estimates by the European Forest Fire Information Service (EFFIS), highlighting a growing trend of longer and more destructive fire seasons.

EFFIS data indicate that wildfires are becoming increasingly frequent and intense across the continent. Preliminary figures for 2025 suggest that the total area affected will surpass all previous records since EFFIS began collecting data in 2006.

The preliminary data for the year 2025 followed the 2024 Forest Fires Report from the European Commission's Joint Research Centre (JRC), which recorded 383,317 hectares burned in Europe. While this was lower than the 500,000 hectares scorched in 2023 due to intermittent rainfall, it remained above the 17-year average of 354,185 hectares.

A total of 8,343 fires were reported in 2024, more than four times the long-term average.

Bulgaria, Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain were the worst-affected EU member states, together accounting for 334,940 hectares of burnt area.

Among non-EU participants in the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM), Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Türkiye and Ukraine suffered significant losses. Ukraine alone represented half of the total burnt area in UCPM countries, with many fires occurring along active combat frontlines.

Data from the European Forest Fire Information Service (EFFIS) indicate that Europe's wildfire patterns are rapidly shifting.

The increasing frequency and intensity of fires, combined with prolonged fire seasons, are placing unprecedented pressure on firefighting services across Europe.

EU officials underline that while stronger firefighting capabilities are vital, proactive risk-reduction measures, including integrated wildfire management, nature-based solutions, and improved landscape management, will be essential to address Europe's escalating wildfire challenge.





