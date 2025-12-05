Trump alleges Democrats plan to 'obliterate' Supreme Court in potential post-election overhaul

US President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of plotting what he described as a radical restructuring of the Supreme Court should they win the upcoming elections.

"The Democrats number one policy push is the complete and total obliteration of our great United States Supreme Court," Trump said on Truth Social.

He asserted that Democratic lawmakers would "on their very first day in office" eliminate the filibuster and expand the court to 21 justices, allowing what he called "immediate ascension" of new members.

"This would be terrible for our Country," he said.

He cast Republicans as the line of defense, adding: "Fear not, however, Republicans will not let it, or any of their other catastrophic policies, happen. Our Country is now in very good hands. MAGA!!!"

Former Attorney General Eric Holder recently suggested that if Democrats were to regain control of Congress and the White House, they should weigh the possibility of expanding the Supreme Court and instituting term limits for its justices.





