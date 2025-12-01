Greek farmers clash with police amid protests over delayed payments

Greek farmers on Sunday clashed with the police near the central city of Larissa as they were protesting the delayed compensation payments, according to the daily Kathimerini.

Farmers assembling to block a highway with tractors reportedly faced a strong riot police presence, with tensions rising as officers used tear gas and pushed back those trying to extend the blockade.

Elsewhere, farmers from Karditsa broke through police lines to reach the E65 highway despite efforts to control the demonstrations.

Greek farmers plan to escalate their campaign over rising production costs, delayed compensation, and issues with the state agricultural payments agency, OPEKEPE.

In June, the European Commission fined Greece €392.2 million (approximately $453.4 million) over a large-scale agricultural subsidy fraud dating back to 2016.

The fine stemmed from major oversight failures by OPEKEPE, which was dissolved in May after it was discovered that funds had been misused through fictitious pastures and fraudulent agricultural activities.



