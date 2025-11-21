Netherlands begins deploying 300 troops to Poland

The Netherlands has begun deploying 300 soldiers and two Patriot air defense systems to Poland to help secure a NATO logistics hub used to channel military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said, local media reported on Friday.

The Dutch unit, which started arriving in Poland in recent days, is expected to reach full operational readiness by Dec. 1, with the mission running until June 1, 2026, according to Brekelmans.

Poland's state news agency PAP reported that Dutch quartermasters have already started preparing the area where the temporary base will operate. System operators are scheduled to arrive next and will take over monitoring Polish airspace around the logistics facility-a key concern amid a recent rash of alleged drone incursions in European countries.

The Netherlands is sending its latest Patriot configuration, equipped with upgraded radar and software.

The system's PAC-3 interceptors are capable of countering ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, with each interceptor costing around €4 million.

A NASAMS launcher, designed to target low-flying threats, is also being deployed, along with a separate unit tasked with securing the base against drones.

Col. Olav Spanjer, who commands the Dutch unit responsible for the Patriot systems, told broadcaster Omroep Brabant that regional tensions have increased in recent months.

He also noted that recent Russian strikes on western Ukraine triggered alerts in Poland, prompting Polish fighter jets to scramble and forcing temporary airport closures.

Dutch officials said the mission is both an operational contribution to NATO's eastern defenses and a symbolic demonstration of the Netherlands' commitment to collective security.



