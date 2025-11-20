Kosovo president dissolves parliament after 2nd attempt to form new government failed

Kosovo's President Vjosa Osmani on Thursday dissolved parliament after two attempts to form a new government collapsed, paving the way for early elections expected at the end of December.

He signed the dissolution order on Thursday, following consultations with political party leaders, her office confirmed.

The move comes after successive prime ministerial nominees from the Self-Determination Movement (Vetevendosje) failed to secure majority support in the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo, also known as the Kuvendi, the unicameral legislature directly elected by the people every four years.

Albin Kurti, whose party won the most seats in the Feb. 9 general election, saw his proposed government rejected in a confidence vote on Oct. 26.

Osmani then handed the mandate to another senior Vetevendosje figure, Glauk Konjufca. His cabinet also failed to win parliamentary approval in a vote held on Wednesday.

The president is expected to set a date for snap elections shortly.

Kurti, who has served as prime minister since 2021, will remain in office in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed.

PROLONGED POLITICAL DEADLOCK



Vetevendosje emerged from the February poll as the strongest party, with 48 out of 100 elected seats in the 120-member assembly.

The Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) won 24 seats, the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK) 20, and the AAK/NISMA alliance secured eight.

The remaining 20 seats are reserved for non-majority communities.

The new legislature's work was delayed for months due to disagreements over the election of the speaker and deputy speakers.

A breakthrough came only on Oct. 10 with the election of the deputy speaker representing the Serb community, enabling the government formation process to begin.

With no candidate able to command a majority, Kosovo now heads toward its second early election in less than three years.