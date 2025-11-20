Merz pledges solidarity with Poland following rail sabotage attack

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned the recent railway sabotage during a phone call with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk , his spokesman announced Thursday.

"The Prime Minister informed the Chancellor about the findings regarding the recent sabotage on Polish railway lines," German government spokesman Stefan Kornelius said in a statement. "The chancellor condemned this attack in the strongest terms and reaffirmed German solidarity with Poland."

Polish investigators identified two Ukrainian citizens who had long worked for Russian intelligence as responsible for the attacks. The suspects carried out the operations and then fled to Belarus. The sabotage attacks targeted railway line leading to the Ukrainian border.

According to the German government spokesman, Chancellor Merz and Prime Minister Tusk also discussed the latest developments in the Ukraine-Russia war and European support for Kyiv during their Wednesday evening phone call. They also covered preparations for the upcoming German-Polish government consultations on Dec. 1.





