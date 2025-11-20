French army call to 'accept losing children' sparks widespread criticism

France's Chief of the Defense Staff Fabien Mandon's call for the French public to "accept losing its children" in order to deter Russia has drawn widespread criticism from political figures.

"If our country falters because it is not ready to accept losing its children (...) or to suffer economically because priorities will shift to defense production, then we are at risk," Mandon had said Tuesday during the French Mayors' Congress, according to broadcaster BFMTV.

His controversial statement came in a context where he was saying that France has all the expertise, along with economic and demographic strength, "to deter the Moscow regime."

"What we lack—and this is where you have a major role—is the strength of spirit to accept hurting ourselves in order to protect who we are," Mandon underscored.

Voicing his "total disagreement" with Mandon's remarks, Jean-Luc Melenchon, leader of the left-wing La France Insoumise (LFI), said that it was "not his place" to urge anyone toward war preparations "decided by no one."

"Nor is it his place to forecast sacrifices that would be the consequence of our diplomatic failures, on which his public opinion was not sought! Where is President Macron? Why is he allowing this?" Melenchon wrote on US social media company X on Wednesday.

Communist Party chief Fabien Roussel also described Mandon's remarks as a "dangerous intervention."

"The answer is NO! Are the 51,000 war memorials in our towns not enough? Yes to national defense, but no to these unbearable warmongering speeches!" Roussel said on X.

Speaking on broadcaster LCI, vice president of the far-right National Rally party, Sebastien Chenu, stressed that Mandon has "no legitimacy" to alarm the French people with statements that "in no way reflect the country's official position."

"If he is saying what Macron thinks, that's serious. If he is saying what Macron does not think, that's serious. He is overstepping his role!" Chenu added.

Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, 2027 presidential candidate and president of Debout la France (France Arise), also described his speech as "Completely DELUSIONAL," stressing that what truly threatens French children is the "daily insecurity" they experience within the country.

"No, Mr. Chief of the Defense Staff, France will not accept losing its children for the sake of a drifting regime," Segolene Royal, ex-presidential candidate from the Socialists, also wrote on social media.

Earlier in October, Mandon also said that the French military must be "ready for a clash in three to four years," whether as a test already unfolding in hybrid forms or as something potentially more violent.



