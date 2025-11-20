Finland’s largest retailer to halt sales of Israeli products

Finland's largest retailer, The S Group, announced its decision on Wednesday to temporarily halt selling Israeli products.

The S Group told Finnish broadcaster Yle that while some individual items, such as home carbonation devices, will remain available until current stock runs out, the company will cease purchasing goods of Israeli origin.

In practice, the S Group has offered only a few products of Israeli origin, as it has not sold Israeli fruit or vegetables for some time.

S Group Chief Sustainability Officer Nina Elomaa said the decision, made in September, was based on the European Commission's proposal to suspend the trade-related aspects of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Elomaa reaffirmed S Group is closely monitoring both the peace negotiations and EU policies and will adjust its decision as needed.





