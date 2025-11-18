Russia reports gas pipeline rupture, blames repair works for ignition

Russian authorities on Tuesday reported a rupture and subsequent ignition on a gas pipeline in the Omsk region, saying the incident occurred early in the morning.

The regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said the ignition near the village of Rostovka happened due to "repair works conducted on an aboveground section of the pipeline."

"At 05:13 MSK on Nov. 18, a rupture occurred at the gas pipeline branch leading to Gas Distribution Station No. 3 in Omsk city near the Rostovka settlement, resulting in ignition," the agency said in a statement.

Authorities said no injuries or fatalities were reported. The area was cordoned off, and open flames were contained and extinguished.

Units from Gazprom Transgaz Tomsk are preparing for restoration work, while a commission will investigate the cause of the rupture.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian media claimed the pipeline was damaged in a nighttime drone attack carried out by Kyiv.





