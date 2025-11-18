Russia claims to have captured 2 villages in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of two more Ukrainian villages.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Nechaivka village in the Dnipropetrovsk region was captured by the Vostok (East) group of forces, while Tsegelne village in the Kharkiv region was taken over by the Sever (North) group.

The ministry also reported conducting a strike on Ukraine's energy and railway infrastructure, targeting facilities used in the interests of the military-industrial complex and the army.

It further claimed to have repelled Ukrainian air raids overnight, stating that three guided aviation bombs and 206 drones were shot down.

In a separate statement, Ukrainian Minister of Community and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba confirmed the strikes on railway infrastructure in the Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv regions.

According to him, a railway depot and a station were damaged in the city of Dnipro, while in the Kharkiv region, the wagons and infrastructure of four stations were hit, and a railway worker was wounded.

An independent verification of claims of both sides is impossible due to the ongoing conflict.





