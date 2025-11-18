930 Islamophobic crimes committed in Germany from January to September: Government

The German government said Monday that 930 Islamophobic crimes were reported in the country from this January to September.

Responding to a parliamentary inquiry from the Left Party on anti-Muslim hate crimes, the government said 469 Islamophobic crimes were reported to the Federal Criminal Police Office in the first quarter of 2025, 316 in the second quarter, and 145 in the third.

Furthermore, 283 suspects were identified in the first quarter, 172 in the second quarter, and 85 in the third quarter. A total of five people were detained, but no arrest warrants were issued for them.

From January to September, 31 attacks on mosques were carried out as 37 people were injured in these criminal acts, one of them seriously.

The government said the Islamophobic crimes included public incitement, insults, threats, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, damage to property, and injury, with the majority of crimes committed by far-right extremists.

Germany has Western Europe's second-largest Muslim population after France, with nearly 5.5 million Muslims among its nearly 85 million residents.

In recent years, the country has seen a rise in anti-Muslim racism and violence, driven by far-right political parties and movements, including the opposition Alternative for Germany, or AfD.