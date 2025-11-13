Flights temporarily suspended at Brussels Airport after drone sighting

Air traffic at Brussels Airport was temporarily halted on Wednesday evening following the sighting of a possible drone near the airfield, Bruzz news portal reported.

As a precaution, flight operations at the airport in Zaventem were suspended for about half an hour, Belgian air navigation service provider Skeyes confirmed.

Air traffic resumed around 11.20 pm local time (2220GMT)., while no departing flights were scheduled after 10 pm (2100GMT), according to airport authorities.

At least two incoming flights were diverted to Liege Airport before later returning to Brussels Airport, arriving with delays, the airport's website showed.

Recent months have seen a series of drone incursions in several European countries, sometimes near airports or military facilities, including over a Belgian military base.

Some European officials have blamed the incidents on Russia, linking them to a hybrid war and the continuing Ukraine conflict. Moscow, however, has firmly denied any involvement.





