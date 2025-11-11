Romania finds 'possible drone fragments' following Russian attack

Romania said on Tuesday that "possible drone fragments" were found near its southeastern border following overnight Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube river ports.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that it had been notified of an aerial vehicle hitting the ground in the Grindu area of southeastern Tulcea County, near the Danube river, "approximately 5 km (3.2 miles) south of the border."

"Teams made up of military personnel went on-site and reported the presence of possible drone fragments. The area was secured and investigations are to be conducted in the early hours," it said.

The ministry stressed that its radars had detected groups of drones near the country's airspace, prompting the preventive activation of air defense systems.

"Weather conditions in the southeast of the country prevented the aircraft conducting Air Policing Missions from scrambling," it added.

Foreign Minister Oana Toiu described the attack on the US social media platform X as "reckless" and "with consequences on Romanian soil."

"These actions are part of a series of similar incidents and represent a clear pattern in Russia's war of aggression. They follow systematic Russian provocations against the EU and NATO. We will not hesitate to increase the price Russia pays for such reckless and illegal actions," she said.

Pointing to the "important impact" of recently adopted sanctions by the EU and US, Toiu reaffirmed that they are undertaking preparations for further sanctions and concrete measures.





