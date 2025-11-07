Sweden, Ukraine agree to establish joint defense innovation hub

Sweden and Ukraine agreed on Thursday to establish a joint defense innovation hub, according to Swedish broadcaster SVT.

Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal signed a "Letter of Intent on Defense Innovation" to merge Sweden's research expertise with Ukraine's wartime experience.

"We will establish personnel and work with defense innovation. Swedish personnel will be on site," Jonson said.

While no immediate production is expected, countries plan to jointly focus on developing new weapon technologies.

Jonson added that Sweden now expects to deliver Gripen E fighter jets to Ukraine within the previously stated three-year timeframe, including training for both pilots and technicians.

Shmyhal said the contract timeline will be finalized within days, perhaps a week, but added that Ukraine will ask Sweden to provide existing fighter jets as early as next year.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced in October that his country and Sweden have signed the first document for the creation of a Gripen fighter jet fleet, describing the deal as a "historic step" toward strengthening Ukraine's air power and long-term security.

Zelenskyy said the agreement covers up to 150 Swedish-made Gripen combat aircraft, calling it "a long-term security guarantee for a strong and modern independent Ukraine."





