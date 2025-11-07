Germany to provide Belgium with counter-drone defense support

Germany will support Belgium with counter-drone defense systems in response to increasing sightings of unidentified unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) near Belgian military facilities, the German Defense Ministry announced Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Chief of Defense Carsten Breuer decided to assist Belgium with Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-sUAS) following a formal request from Brussels.

According to the statement, the German Armed Forces, known as the Bundeswehr, have taken urgent measures to provide rapid assistance, deploying an advance unit from the Air Force to Belgium to assess the situation and coordinate defense operations with the Belgian Armed Forces.

The main unit will follow soon, the ministry added, describing the mission as a clear demonstration of strong security cooperation within the alliance and Europe's collective capacity to respond to hybrid threats.

Drone activity has been rising across Belgium in recent weeks.

Following several incidents, the National Security Council authorized police and military forces to neutralize suspicious drones when necessary.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken said the country is accelerating plans to strengthen its anti-drone capabilities.

"I will present our concrete plan to the Council of Ministers today and tomorrow. We are working closely with the Defense Ministry and our international partners. Many of our NATO allies and good neighbors are offering to help," he said.

Francken earlier announced a €50 million ($57.7 million) plan to improve drone detection and neutralization as part of an emergency security package after multiple UAV sightings above military sites including Kleine Brogel Air Base, which is used for both national and NATO operations.

Drone incursions have also been reported above the Elsenborn Military Training Camp and the King Albert military camp in Marche-en-Famenne, as well as near Brussels Airport, where flights were temporarily suspended on Nov. 4 for security reasons.



