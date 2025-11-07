Merz: Germany must build EU’s strongest army to deter Russia

Germany must build strong armed forces that match its size and economic power and live up to its responsibilities for Europe's security, Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday.

In a video speech at an annual forum of the German armed forces, Merz described Russia as the "greatest" threat to Europe. He said the peace, freedom, and security of Europeans are under "serious" threat.

"We Germans have understood that peace in Europe can no longer be taken for granted. The threat from Russia is real," the conservative leader said.

"We see it in Germany as well, with hybrid attacks every day—sabotage, espionage, cyberattacks, drone overflights, contract killings, and targeted disinformation campaigns," he said.

Merz reiterated his government's goal to build the EU's strongest army to deter the Russian threat, and pledged that they will increase defense spending, ensure sufficient funding to modernize the German armed forces, the Bundeswehr, and equip it with advanced capabilities.

"Our NATO allies and EU partners look to us in particular, as the world's third-largest economy. We want to make the Bundeswehr the strongest conventional army in the EU-a force appropriate for a country of our size and responsibility," the German chancellor said.

"At the same time, we will continue fulfilling our joint obligation within NATO to ensure that our alliance is so strong that no one dares attack us. We have no time to lose in this endeavor," he added.

Merz also noted that the government plans to implement comprehensive reforms to strengthen recruitment and retention, addressing the Bundeswehr's ongoing personnel challenges. He promised that they will provide the necessary resources and take new measures to make military service more attractive for young people.





