Improvement in Greek-Turkish ties ‘good news’ for regional stability, says EU foreign policy chief

Improvement of Greek-Turkish relations is "good news" for regional stability, noted EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on Thursday.

Making remarks before he met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens, Kallas said: "The improvement of Greece-Türkiye relations is good news for the stability of the Eastern Mediterranean."

Kallas also praised Greece's contribution to European security, which includes generous defense spending and the deployment of troops to Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as warships to the Red Sea as part of the EU's maritime operation Aspides.

Commenting on the conflict in Ukraine, he emphasized the importance of continuing to support Ukraine and sanctioning Russia.

"We see Russia not showing any signs of wanting real peace. Continued support to Ukraine, but also the pressure on Russia, is very important," Kallas said.

She added: "The new sanctions package, which was just adopted two weeks ago, will increase the pressure on Russia's economy. And we see they are not actually doing well. The sanctions are really working. These are addressing energy, finance, and the military industrial base to deprive Russia of millions of euros to fund its war. "