UK far-right activist found not guilty over border terror offence charge

The UK far-right activist, Tommy Robinson, has been found not guilty of a terror offense after refusing to give police access to his phone when he was stopped at the Channel Tunnel in Folkestone last year.

According to Sky News on Tuesday, Robinson, 42, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was heading to the Spanish resort of Benidorm when officers detained him in July last year.

During a two-day trial at Westminster Magistrates' Court last month, police said they became "suspicious" and "concerned" about the former English Defense League (EDL) leader's "demeanor."

Robinson gave "vague replies" about what he was doing and "made no eye contact" with officers, the court heard.

They demanded access to his phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act, which allows police to stop anyone passing through a UK port "to determine whether they may be involved or concerned in the commission, preparation, or instigation of acts of terrorism."

Robinson, who denied the charge, told officers: "It's my work, I'm a journalist," and said the phone contained information about "vulnerable girls."

As they led him to an interview room and seized his phone, he was asked to hand over the PIN. Robinson replied: "Not a chance, bruv."

District judge Sam Goozee on Tuesday found Robinson not guilty of failing to comply with the counter-terrorism powers.

Under the act, a person can be held for up to six hours and is legally obliged to answer questions. Refusing to provide a password or PIN for electronic devices can be a criminal offense.

His lawyer argued the stop was discriminatory and based on officers recognizing him, calling it a "fishing expedition."

Robinson later said on social media that Elon Musk had paid his legal costs for what he called "state persecution."