EU ministers meet in race against time for crunch climate talks

European Union environment ministers meet in Brussels on Tuesday trying to overcome disagreements on crucial emission reduction targets days ahead of the opening of the UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP30, in Brazil.



Ministers aim to find a common position on the EU's climate law for 2040, after the European Commission proposed reducing emissions by 90% by 2040 compared to 1990 levels based on scientific evidence.



The EU aims to become climate neutral by 2050, meaning that no more greenhouse gas emissions are generated than can be absorbed either by nature or by technical means.



Currently, EU countries are obliged to cut climate-damaging emissions across the bloc by 55% compared to 1990 by the end of the decade.



But EU capitals have struggled to agree on new reduction commitments amid economic concerns and geopolitical changes.



A possible compromise could include the possibility to offset a larger part of the emissions reduction by internationally recognized climate certificates as well as a revision clause.



A double majority of at least 15 of the 27 EU member states, representing at least 65% of the bloc's population, is required for the decision to be passed.



The law will have to be finalized in negotiations with the European Parliament at a later stage.



Also on Tuesday, ministers aim to unanimously adopt a separate reduction commitment required under the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change days before EU negotiators will head to COP30.



So far, EU countries failed to back a binding target and agreed on a non-binding outline for a climate plan through 2035 instead, aiming to cut emissions over the next 10 years by between 66.25% and 72.5% from 1990 levels.



