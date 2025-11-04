Eleven-year-old child injured in shooting in Brussels

An 11-year-old child was injured on Monday night during a shooting in Brussels, press agency Belga reported on Tuesday.



The child, who was asleep at the time of the incident, was hit by glass shards from a window in his home that was hit by bullets.



The slightly injured child was treated by the emergency services.



The police victim support service was called in to provide psychological support to the child and his family, Belga wrote.



The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Several shots were fired on the streets, hitting a building and several parked vehicles. Investigators found around 15 bullet casings at the scene.



According to initial findings, two suspects fled on scooters after the shooting.



The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into attempted murder, Belga wrote



Brussels has seen a series of shootings in recent months in connection with drug trafficking.



