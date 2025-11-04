 Contact Us
News Europe Eleven-year-old child injured in shooting in Brussels

Eleven-year-old child injured in shooting in Brussels

An 11-year-old child in Brussels was slightly injured by glass shards during a shooting incident, prompting an investigation for attempted murder as part of a series of related violent episodes.

DPA EUROPE
Published November 04,2025
Subscribe
ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD CHILD INJURED IN SHOOTING IN BRUSSELS

An 11-year-old child was injured on Monday night during a shooting in Brussels, press agency Belga reported on Tuesday.

The child, who was asleep at the time of the incident, was hit by glass shards from a window in his home that was hit by bullets.

The slightly injured child was treated by the emergency services.

The police victim support service was called in to provide psychological support to the child and his family, Belga wrote.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight. Several shots were fired on the streets, hitting a building and several parked vehicles. Investigators found around 15 bullet casings at the scene.

According to initial findings, two suspects fled on scooters after the shooting.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into attempted murder, Belga wrote

Brussels has seen a series of shootings in recent months in connection with drug trafficking.