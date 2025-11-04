Austria blocks EU’s 2040 climate target, casting doubt on 90% emissions cut plan

In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany. (File Photo)

Austria has said it cannot support the EU's proposed 2040 climate target in its current form, throwing the fate of the landmark emissions plan into doubt ahead of a crucial vote by environment ministers.

The proposal aims to cut the bloc's greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to 1990 levels by 2040 — a target described as central to keeping Europe on track for climate neutrality by mid-century.

According to a report by Euractive media outlet on Tuesday, the draft text has been heavily negotiated, with multiple compromises made to address concerns over its impact on industry and households.

But with the vote's success hinging on securing at least 15 member states representing 65% of the EU's population, Austria's decision could prove decisive.

Despite Vienna's own goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2040, Environment Minister Norbert Totschnig said the country would not back the EU's 90% target. "We see room for correction," he said.

Austria has presented a list of six demands intended to safeguard domestic industry.

The Danish presidency has built its tentative majority around Germany, France, and Spain. But to reach the population threshold, support will also be needed from either Poland, Italy, or a coalition of smaller states.

Poland has already signaled opposition.

Italy has also refused to back the deal. Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said the proposal lacked "indispensable" elements, calling for changes to the EU's 2035 ban on new petrol and diesel cars.