Spanish King Felipe VI to make maiden trip to China

Spanish King Felipe VI will travel to China next month for a state visit at the invitation of President Xi Jinping, Beijing said Monday, marking the first such trip by a Spanish monarch in nearly two decades.

The visit, scheduled for Nov. 10-13, will be King Felipe's first official trip to China since taking the throne in 2014.

"This is the first state visit to China by King Felipe VI since he ascended to the throne, and also the first visit by a Spanish king to China in 18 years, which holds great significance," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told reporters in Beijing.

She said Spain is a key EU member and an important strategic partner for China, noting this year marks the 20th anniversary of the countries' comprehensive strategic partnership.

"China is willing to work with Spain, taking King Felipe VI's visit to China as an opportunity, to consolidate traditional friendship, expand mutually beneficial cooperation, enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, strengthen multilateral coordination, and promote the China-Spain comprehensive strategic partnership to achieve more results," she added, noting the two nations have recently maintained "high-level development."

China is Spain's largest trading partner outside the EU, with bilateral trade surging to $48.6 billion in recent years.

In June, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Madrid, where he urged against a global trade war and emphasized the importance of open markets and international cooperation.

Sanchez, who visited China in April shortly after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping global sanctions, also called for a "joint" response to major global challenges such as the climate emergency, development of financing based on international law and principles of the UN Charter.

Separately, Mao said that leaders from Georgia, Serbia, Nigeria, Slovenia and other countries will attend the eighth China International Import Expo in Shanghai, which will run from Nov. 5 to 10. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will deliver a keynote speech at the event's opening.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna will also visit China from Nov. 4 to 6, Mao added.