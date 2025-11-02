Russia condemns use of excessive military force in US operations in Caribbean

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Saturday that Moscow condemns the use of excessive military force in US counter-narcotics operations in the Caribbean.

"We strongly condemn the use of excessive military force in the course of counter-narcotics operations," Zakharova said in a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

She noted that the actions violate US and international laws.

"It hardly seems appropriate to comment on every report circulating in the U.S. media regarding Russia's cooperation with Venezuela. Bilateral relations between Moscow and Caracas are developing steadily within the framework of a strategic partnership, unaffected by external circumstances, and cover areas of mutual interest," said Zakharova.

She reaffirmed Russia's "firm support" for Venezuelan leadership in defending its national sovereignty.

"We advocate maintaining Latin America and the Caribbean as a zone of peace. Steps must be taken to de-escalate tensions and to promote constructive solutions to existing problems in full respect of international law," Zakharova added.

Washington has carried out more than a dozen strikes on what it said are drug-trafficking vessels leaving Venezuelan waters, killing at least 61 people since September.

