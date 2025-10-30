Russia claims taking 2 more settlements in Ukraine

Russia claimed on Wednesday that its forces took control of another two Ukrainian villages.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that the settlements of Sadove in Kharkiv region and Krasnogirske in Zaporizhzhia region were captured following an operation by the Vostok (East) and Zapad (West) groups of forces.

The ministry also said that Ukrainian air raids were repelled overnight, with eight guided aviation bombs, three HIMARS rockets and 192 drones shot down.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.





