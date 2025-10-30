5 suspects arrested in France after robbery at gold refinery

Members of the French Brigade de Recherche et d'Intervention (BRI - Research and Intervention Brigade) police unit check the scene of a robbery at a gold refining laboratory in Lyon, central-eastern France, on October 30, 2025. (AFP)

French police arrested five suspects Thursday following an explosive robbery at a gold and precious metals laboratory in Lyon, according to media reports.

The robbery occurred at Pourquery Laboratories in the city's 7th arrondissement, BFMTV reported. A loud explosion was heard around 1.30 pm local time (1230GMT), shattering two windows of the facility.

BFMTV said five heavily armed individuals carried out the robbery. They were described by a source close to the investigation as "experienced robbers."

At the time of the explosion, 28 people were inside the laboratory. Five sustained minor injuries, according to the prefecture.

Police units from the Lyon Research and Intervention Brigade (BRI) apprehended the suspects shortly after the explosion and recovered several stolen gold ingots, said BFMTV.

Authorities said the laboratory was the target of a failed robbery attempt last May.

The incident comes days after a high-profile robbery at the Louvre Museum, where thieves stole eight items from the museum, estimated at €88 million ($102.3 million).