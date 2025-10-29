Drones spotted over military base in Belgium

Multiple drones were spotted over a military base in Belgium on Saturday evening and again overnight, raising security concerns, Defense Minister Theo Francken confirmed Wednesday.

"Our guard post in Marche-en-Famenne noticed multiple drones over crucial parts of the headquarters of our army brigade on Saturday evening during an extended period. It was not the work of amateurs, but of skilled drone pilots," he wrote on US social media platform X.

He added that the police and the General Intelligence and Security Service are investigating this "worrying incident" over the base, some 113 kilometers (70 miles) southeast of Brussels.

"Flying drones over military quarters is absolutely prohibited. We must be able to take them out of the air," he said.

Francken also confirmed to Flemish daily Het Laatste Nieuws that "there were four or five drones at the time," emphasizing the sensitivity of the area. "Our main army barracks and critical infrastructure are located there."

The incident is the third recent report of drones near Belgian military sites, following earlier sightings at the Elsenborn camp in the East Cantons, according to the report.

The origin of the drones remains unclear. While there has been speculation of Russian involvement, Francken told the daily that this cannot be confirmed.

"I can say that these are actors with malicious intent. This isn't some mischievous kid flying his drone over a barracks for fun. This was a clearly orchestrated operation against the heart of our army ... They were searching for crucial information about the critical infrastructure located within the military domain," he said.

Francken also called for weapons such as drone nets and anti-drone shotguns, noting that some capabilities exist but are based at air bases and mainly protect aircraft.

The incident also follows multiple alleged violations of the airspace of European countries by drones in recent months, raising tensions. Russia has denied accusations by European officials that they are behind the incidents.