Swiss worry over soaring energy demand from data centers, AI: Survey

Swiss citizens are growing increasingly uneasy about the rising electricity consumption linked to data centers and artificial intelligence (AI), according to a survey by the NGO Algorithmwatch Switzerland.

With more than 120 server farms already in operation, Switzerland ranks among the European countries with the highest density of data centers per capita, Swissinfo reported on Monday. These facilities currently use around 7% of the nation's total electricity, a share that experts say could reach 15% by 2030 as more than 15 new centers are built to support AI technologies.

Nearly three-quarters of those surveyed said new data centers should only be built if they use renewable energy. More than half of respondents believe that new energy sources, such as renewables and nuclear power, should be developed to meet rising demand.

Support, however, depends on how the data is used: close to 90% approve expanding capacity for health care applications, while just one in three back it for AI chatbots.

Concerns extend beyond power use. Seven in 10 respondents fear that the large volumes of water required to cool servers could harm the environment, according to the report.

Angela Muller, executive director of Algorithmwatch Switzerland, said the message from the public is clear: "People want to know how much energy and water are consumed behind the thick grey walls of data centers and AI firms."

Eight out of 10 respondents also support making such information public, calling for operators to publish environmental impact reports.





