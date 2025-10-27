At least 4 migrants die in shipwreck off Greek island of Lesbos

At least four migrants died in a shipwreck off the Greek island of Lesbos in the northern Aegean Sea, public broadcaster ERT reported on Monday.

A search effort is underway to locate possible missing persons after the rescue of seven migrants in the sea area southwest of the Agrilia cape and the recovery of the bodies of four migrants.

The survivors are Sudanese, the broadcaster said, adding that it is not known exactly how many people were on board.

The search efforts, supported by a helicopter and land units, are hampered by strong winds blowing in the area.