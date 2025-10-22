Belgian investigation into waste fraud extends to Netherlands

A major Belgian investigation into waste fraud has led to several searches in the Netherlands, including at the home and warehouse of a manure dealer in Baarle-Nassau, North Brabant, Dutch broadcaster NOS reported Wednesday.

The manure trader, considered one of the main suspects in the case, was not arrested as he was not at home during the operation, according to the report.

The investigation targets a criminal organization allegedly operating in the border region between Belgium and the Dutch province of North Brabant. The group is suspected of illegally processing waste that eventually ends up in manure storage or in the soil.

Sources cited by regional outlet BN De Stem said the illegal activities include "cleaners who accept problematic waste and dispose of it by burying it or mixing it with manure," including chemical waste from drug labs and asbestos from demolished barns.

Belgian authorities have arrested six people in connection with the case.

In the Netherlands, police carried out three house searches, including the property of the Baarle-Nassau trader and an agricultural contractor in the village of Esbeek, reportedly a business partner. An illegal firearm and €430,000 ($498,554) in cash were seized during the searches.