Ireland’s rivers ‘struggling’ as water quality continues to decline

Ireland's water quality is continuing to deteriorate despite some improvements in pollution levels, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) warned on Tuesday.

The agency's latest report showed that almost half of Ireland's rivers, lakes and estuaries are in poor condition.

Only 52% of all water bodies meet good ecological standards, down from 54% three years ago.

Just 1,523 of 3,189 rivers passed EU water quality tests. Estuaries and coastal lagoons were worst affected, while groundwater and canals remain mostly clean.

The EPA said pollution from farming, wastewater and land drainage continues to damage habitats.

"Our rivers, lakes and estuaries are the lifeblood of our landscape... But they are struggling. They do not have the resilience to cope with the challenges they face, now and in the future," said Eimear Cotter, a director at the EPA.

The Sustainable Water Network (SWAN) called the findings "deeply concerning" and urged stronger government action.

"Despite Government rhetoric, the real improvements needed to restore our rivers, lakes, and seas to good health just aren't happening after over fifteen years of decline," said SWAN's communications manager Antoin McDermott.