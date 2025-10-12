Estonia temporarily closes road crossing Russian territory after soldiers spotted

Estonia said on Sunday that it had temporarily closed a road that briefly passes through Russian territory after several Russian soldiers were reportedly seen in the area.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on US social media company X that seven armed Russian soldiers had been observed near the section of road located in the country's southeast, which is occasionally used by local residents. Estonia, a small Baltic nation and former Soviet republic of some 1.27 million people, borders its much larger neighbor, Russia.

"There is a road in South-East Estonia that briefly crosses into Russian territory. Locals are permitted to use it without stopping," Tsahkna wrote. "On Friday, we observed seven armed Russian servicemen on that road, on the Russian side. To avoid any potential incidents, we temporarily halted traffic there."

He added that the situation on the border remains calm despite the unusual activity. "Reports suggesting that the situation on the Estonian-Russian border is becoming tense are exaggerated," he said.

He described the road's layout as a "historical anomaly" adding: "In the longer term, we plan to stop using this road altogether. An alternative route that bypasses Russian territory is already available, and a new one is under construction."

"To be clear: nothing acute is happening on the border. The Russians are acting somewhat more assertively and visibly than before, but the situation remains under control," Tsahkna added.

According to Estonian media, the road will remain closed at least until Tuesday.

The route runs through a small section of Russian land known as the "Saatse Boot," a boot-shaped area that juts into southeastern Estonia. Locals and other travelers are normally allowed to cross the stretch without a permit, although stopping is prohibited.

Last month, Estonia accused Russia of violating its airspace, saying NATO jets were deployed to escort the intruding aircraft away, one of several alleged Russian violations in NATO countries that have left the alliance on edge.

Estonia joined NATO in 2004.