French National Assembly rejects motion to impeach President Macron

The Bureau of France's National Assembly rejected on Wednesday a motion to impeach President Emmanuel Macron, deeming the proposal "inadmissible," according to the French news broadcaster BFMTV.

The motion, submitted by lawmakers from the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party and several Green deputies, accused Macron of being responsible for the country's ongoing political crisis.

However, the initiative failed to pass the first procedural stage at the Assembly's Bureau, which must approve any impeachment attempt before it moves forward.

LFI national coordinator Manuel Bompard said through the US social media company X that left-wing members voted in favor of the motion, while deputies from Macron's Renaissance party and the conservative Republicans voted against it. Lawmakers from the far-right National Rally abstained.

"Le Pen saves Macron again," Bompard said, criticizing the far-right's stance.

Earlier this year, 104 opposition lawmakers called for Macron's impeachment, blaming him for the deepening political crisis triggered by his decision in 2024 to dissolve parliament and call early elections.

The political deadlock that followed the snap polls has led to repeated government crises, with France changing three prime ministers in the past year. The latest, Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, resigned on Oct. 6 amid continued budget disputes and instability.





