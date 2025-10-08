France to host high-level meeting on Gaza transition amid ongoing ceasefire talks

Smoke rises near the Islamic University following Israeli air strikes during an Israeli military operation in Gaza City, Gaza Strip, 07 October 2025. (EPA Photo)

Senior diplomats from Europe, the Arab world, and other partner countries will meet in Paris on Thursday to discuss the transition in Gaza and coordinate international efforts to support a permanent ceasefire, French diplomatic sources told Anadolu on Wednesday.

The meeting aims to reaffirm support for the US-backed plan proposed by President Donald Trump to end the war in Gaza and to define "the main parameters of the day after," including stabilization, reconstruction, and governance of the enclave.

According to the sources, the discussions will be held "in close coordination with the United States" and will also involve Israel. The session will begin at 5 pm local time (1500GMT).

The meeting builds on the Franco-Saudi initiative for a two-state solution, which led to the New York Declaration and paved the way for the adoption of the American plan.

The European Quint, comprising France, the UK, Germany, Italy, and Spain, will take part, along with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs. They will be joined by the Arab Quint - Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan - as well as Indonesia, Canada, and Türkiye.

Topics on the agenda include establishing an international stabilization force, forming a transitional governance structure for Gaza, advancing humanitarian aid and reconstruction efforts, the disarmament of Hamas, and strengthening the Palestinian Authority and its security forces.

Hamas and Israel have held indirect negotiations in Egypt since Monday in an attempt to reach an agreement to end two years of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

On Sept. 29, Trump unveiled a 20-point proposal that includes the release of all Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, a ceasefire, the disarmament of Hamas, and the rebuilding of Gaza. Hamas agreed to the plan in principle.

The Israeli military has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and has led to mass displacement, starvation and the proliferation of disease.