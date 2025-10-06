Switzerland presses for return of 10 nationals detained in Israel

Switzerland's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that diplomats from its embassy in Tel Aviv have visited 10 Swiss nationals detained in Israel following their participation in the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The visit took place at the Ktzi'ot detention center in southern Israel, where the detainees are being held. In a statement shared Sunday on the US social media company X, the ministry said officials were able to meet and speak with the detainees and confirmed that "all are in relatively good health, given the circumstances." Among those detained is former Geneva mayor Remy Pagani.

Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs said it is maintaining communication with both Israeli authorities and the detainees' legal representatives, who are responsible for informing their families. The ministry reiterated that Switzerland "continues to do everything possible to enable its nationals to return to Switzerland as soon as possible."

On Saturday, the foreign ministry confirmed that nine other Swiss nationals who were part of the flotilla had already been expelled from Israel and arrived in Istanbul. The group landed in Geneva on Sunday, where they reported being treated "inhumanely" and voiced deep concern for those still in Israeli custody.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized all the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla beginning Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla was attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and to challenge Israel's blockade of the enclave.

Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza — home to nearly 2.4 million people — for nearly 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,000 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, rendering it all but uninhabitable.