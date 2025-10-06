Germany ready to contribute financially and with personnel to Gaza peace, Wadephul says

Germany is planning to contribute financially and with personnel to the Gaza peace plan, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday.

Speaking to the public broadcaster ARD ahead of his visit to Israel, Wadephul called US President Donald Trump's plan a potential "turning point" for the region, and said Berlin will do everything to ensure its success.

"We're currently in the first phase, where a ceasefire will be agreed upon and the hostage release is being discussed. This has central importance for Germany as well, because there are German citizens among the hostages," he said.

Wadephul indicated that, following his talks in Israel, he would likely visit Egypt, where negotiators from the US, Egypt, and Qatar were scheduled to meet with Israeli and Hamas delegations to discuss the Gaza peace plan.

Germany's top diplomat also emphasized that Berlin is ready to provide financial support and contribute personnel to the peace and security efforts to ensure the success of the Gaza peace plan.

"After the ceasefire, we'll enter a phase where the German government has promised assistance. We are ready to participate in a reconstruction conference," Wadephul said, adding that Berlin will provide financial support and humanitarian aid.

"And when it comes to consolidating this peace process, which we hope to begin soon, we are also prepared to become personally involved—meaning we will provide personnel," he said.