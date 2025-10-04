Ukraine reports fresh wave of overnight Russian drone attacks

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Ukraine overnight, authorities said on Saturday.



Ukrainian authorities said combat drones had flown near Dnipro and Kharkiv. It was unclear what the drones were targeting.



In addition to the combat drones, Russian fighter jets were also deployed, the Ukrinform news agency reported.



The city of Zaporizhzhya and its surroundings were attacked with guided bombs late in the evening. There was no information available on casualties or the extent of the damage caused.



Ukraine is believed to have also launched drones toward Russia overnight. The airports in Kaluga, Volgograd, and Saratov temporarily suspended flight operations without giving any specific reasons, usually a warning of possible drone strikes. The Ukrainian armed forces did not comment on the matter.



Ukraine has been fighting off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than three and a half years.



