Germany urges Israel to avoid targeting Sumud Flotilla aid convoy to Gaza

Germany on Monday called on Israel to avoid targeting the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is sailing towards Gaza and includes Swedish activist Greta Thunberg among its passengers.

"Our goal is to avoid any confrontation at this point, and therefore we call on both sides to adhere to the applicable law…," deputy Foreign Ministry spokesman Josef Hinterseher told journalists in Berlin.

He warned: "There is a risk of violent intervention by the Israeli side to stop this flotilla."

The international aid flotilla is less than 399 nautical miles away from the Gaza Strip, and is expected to reach the enclave on Sept. 30, organizers said on Sunday.

"Time moves and flotilla moves with it — every minute takes Global Sumud Flotilla nearer to Gaza and the justice it deserves," the coalition said in a statement on the US social media company X.