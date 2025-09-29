France deploys temporary joint armed forces detachment to Denmark

France on Monday announced that it deployed a joint armed forces detachment to Denmark as part of its counter-drone efforts.

"A temporary joint armed forces detachment has been deployed to Denmark. This detachment, already operational, consists of 35 personnel, a FENNEC helicopter, and active counter-drone capabilities. It operates in full cooperation with Danish authorities and with respect for the sovereignty of our ally," the Defense Ministry said in a statement ahead of the EU summit in Copenhagen.

The statement said the deployment aims to reinforce Denmark's army in response to the recent increase in unidentified drone flights in Danish airspace.

"This detachment complements the Danish and European resources deployed for the occasion and illustrates European solidarity in defense in the face of a serious threat," it added.

Denmark also banned civilian drone flights for a week for the informal EU leaders' meeting set to take place on Oct. 1-2.

Danish authorities closed airspace over multiple airports last week amid reports of drone activity, prompting flight diversions and heightening security concerns over what Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen described as "a hybrid war unfolding on Danish soil."

On Saturday, the Danish Armed Forces also said that they spotted new drones hovering over several of its locations.