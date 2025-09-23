Severe storms batter northern Italy, trigger floods, evacuations

Heavy storms swept across northern Italy, causing floods, landslides, and widespread disruption, with one tourist reported missing in Piedmont and several regions placed under high weather alerts, authorities said on Tuesday.

In Milan, the Seveso River overflowed its banks on Monday, forcing firefighters to evacuate several schools and residents from flooded neighborhoods. The nearby Lambro River also rose to dangerous levels, prompting the installation of mobile flood barriers.

Officials said more than 650 emergency interventions were carried out across Lombardy, with over 200 firefighters mobilized, Italian news agency Rai reported.

A mother and her 10-month-old baby were rescued from the roof of their car in Monza and Brianza province after being trapped by floodwaters.

In Florence, a pine tree collapsed onto a parked van, though no injuries were reported.

In Spigno Monferrato, Piedmont, search operations are underway for a German tourist who disappeared during flash flooding.

Italy's Civil Protection Department issued orange alerts for Lombardy, Veneto, and Lazio, warning of hydrogeological and flood risks.

Yellow alerts remain in place across large parts of Piedmont, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Tuscany, Umbria, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania, Sicily, and Sardinia.

Authorities urged residents to avoid flood-prone areas, underpasses, and parks while emergency crews worked to restore safe conditions.

Meteorologists said unstable conditions would persist in the coming days, with thunderstorms forecast for central and northern Italy and temperatures expected to fall below seasonal averages later in the week.

Heavy rainfall could also extend to southern regions over the weekend.

Regional authorities in Liguria confirmed that some families remain isolated due to flooding in Val Bormida, while hospital facilities in Cairo Montenotte sustained water damage, forcing dialysis patients to be transferred to nearby facilities.

Local officials warned that damages to homes, businesses, and infrastructure could be significant and said requests for state emergency recognition and compensation are being prepared.





