Some European airports still face disruptions after cyberattack

Several airports in Europe were still experiencing disruptions on Monday due to a cyberattack that happened late Friday, with the airport in Berlin being one of the hardest hit.

Berlin's main airport (BER) expected around 95,000 passengers, well above the typical 75,000–85,000 on a Monday, a spokesman told dpa, citing additional strain due to the return of thousands of marathon runners.



Other major hubs hit by the cyberattack, including Dublin, Brussels and London Heathrow, were also still experiencing disruptions days after the attack.



Brussels Airport asked airlines to cancel half of Monday's scheduled departures, while passengers were advised to arrive two to three hours before take-off.



At Heathrow, staff worked through Sunday to restore normal operations, with "the vast majority of flights" now expected to run on schedule, although check-in disruptions remained on Sunday afternoon. Dublin Airport reported 13 cancellations by midday on Sunday and said it continued to tackle technical issues.



Berlin's airport urged travellers to check in online and, where possible, use self-service kiosks for luggage drop-off.



The disruptions stem from a cyberattack on IT service provider Collins Aerospace late Friday, which the company confirmed to dpa. The motives behind the attack remain unclear.



Eurocontrol, Europe's air traffic management body, reported that Berlin, Brussels, Dublin and Heathrow faced passenger processing issues. Other major German airports were not affected.











