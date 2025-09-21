Health workers join anti-Israel protests in Spain

Rally of healthcare professionals in Madrid in support of their Gaza colleagues (EPA Photo)

Health workers across Spain staged rallies over the weekend against Israel, accusing it of committing genocide in Gaza, as nationwide protests widened into the health sector.

In Madrid, demonstrators gathered Saturday outside the Reina Sofia Museum and Sunday in front of the Health Ministry, carrying a banner that read "No to genocide. Stop the war." Many wore white coats, painted their hands red, and chanted "Free Palestine," "Cease-fire now," and "Murderer Israel" while commemorating colleagues killed in Gaza.

In a manifesto read at the rallies, organizers said Spanish society had mobilized across sectors in recent weeks to demand international action against Israel.

"We don't want to witness destruction and daily massacres. Israel is killing people in Gaza before our very eyes. Israel is trying to silence their cries, protests, and calls for humanity in the midst of the most brutal inhumane treatment," speakers said.

SPANIARDS INTENSIFY ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS



Protests were also held in Valencia, Barcelona, Bilbao, San Sebastian, Seville, Santiago de Compostela and Vigo, drawing health workers and civil society groups.

In recent weeks, Spain has seen almost daily demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians, involving education, culture, arts, sports and the legal profession.

DIPLOMATIC CRISIS BETWEEN SPAIN AND ISRAEL



Tensions with Israel have escalated since Sept. 9, when Madrid announced a nine-point sanctions package over genocide in Gaza.

Spain recalled its ambassador after Israel rebuffed the move, while Israel had already withdrawn its envoy following Spain's recognition of the state of Palestine in May 2024, and is currently represented at charge d'affaires level.

The diplomatic row has spilled into sport and culture. Protesters disrupted the final stage of the Vuelta cycling race in Madrid on Sept. 14, prompting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to urge Israel's exclusion from international sporting events, as Russia was after the start of the Ukraine war.

Spain's state broadcaster RTVE convened its board and decided that it will boycott next year's Eurovision Song Contest if Israel is allowed to compete.