Thousands in Spain protest Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza

Thousands of people on Thursday staged pro-Palestine rallies across Spain to protest Israel's continued attacks on Gaza.

Following calls by Palestine solidarity movements, protesters took to the streets and squares in cities across Spain, including Barcelona, Valencia, and the capital, Madrid.

They also expressed their support for the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla, which has set sail for the Israel-blockaded Palestinian territory.

The protesters chanted pro-Palestine slogans, including "Free Palestine" and "Stop the genocide."

Recently, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced nine measures aimed at stopping genocide in Gaza, including barring extremist Israeli Cabinet ministers from Spain, imposing a permanent weapons embargo, and banning imports from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's ongoing war on Gaza has killed more than 65,000 Palestinians since October 2023 and devastated the enclave, which faces famine.

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its war in the territory.