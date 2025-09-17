France braces for massive nationwide strike on Thursday

France is preparing for a nationwide strike on Thursday, with authorities deploying tens of thousands of security personnel amid warnings of widespread disruption and possible unrest, the outgoing interior minister said.

Bruno Retailleau said on Wednesday that he expects a "very, very strong" mobilization across multiple sectors, including public services, education, transport, agriculture, industry, and entertainment.

"I fully understand that my fellow citizens have become poorer because France has become poorer," Retailleau told BFMTV-RMC, adding that his role is to ensure that demonstrations take place peacefully.

To secure the protests, the Interior Ministry will deploy more than 80,000 police officers and gendarmes nationwide, alongside armored vehicles, drones, and water cannons.

Retailleau warned that authorities would act quickly against unrest.

"When there are blockages, we unblock them; as soon as there is damage or harm to property or people, we make contact very quickly, being mobile to arrest and bring matters to justice," he said.

In a move not seen since the Yellow Vest protests, 24 Centaure armored vehicles will be deployed across France, along with around ten water-launching devices.

Retailleau voiced concern about minors joining protests, urging parents to act responsibly.

"When we see teenagers getting involved in violence, it's not their place," he said.

He also warned of the risk posed by extremist groups. "There will be thousands, probably between 5,000, 8,000, or 10,000 individuals who will come to fight, to cause damage, motivated by anti-cop hatred," he cautioned.

The strike is expected to cause significant disruptions nationwide.

According to Snuipp-FSU, one in three primary school teachers will walk out, while secondary school unions also anticipate high participation.

Approximately 40 union marches are planned across the country, with preliminary estimates indicating that up to 800,000 demonstrators will participate.

The Sept. 18 action follows the "Block Everything" mobilization last week, which drew nearly 197,000 people nationwide.





