European powers pressure Iran on nuclear inspections, threaten sanctions

Germany, France and the UK on Wednesday urged Iran to permit international inspections at sensitive nuclear sites, warning that blocking them could result in harsher sanctions against the country.

The foreign ministers of Germany, France, and the UK (collectively known as the E3), along with the EU's foreign policy chief, held a phone call with their Iranian counterpart to discuss the latest developments, according to a statement from the German Foreign Ministry.

"They underscored that Iran has yet to take the reasonable and precise actions necessary to reach an extension of resolution 2231," the ministry said, referring to the UN Security Council Resolution, which foresees restoring sanctions if Iran does not meet its obligations.

"Iran has to restart negotiations, allow inspections on sensitive sites and address its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. The E3 reiterated the urgency and their determination to move ahead with the reimposition of sanctions absent concrete actions in the coming days," the ministry said.

The UK, France, and Germany, known as the E3, are signatories to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which placed limits on Iran's nuclear activities.

Under the pact, endorsed by the UN Security Council, Iran agreed to limit its uranium enrichment and allow international inspectors to verify that its nuclear program served only peaceful purposes.

After US and Israeli attacks on Iran, Tehran halted cooperation with the UN nuclear watchdog, claiming that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) was biased against it.

On Aug. 28, the E3 countries triggered the "snapback" mechanism under UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which will restore sanctions in 30 days if Iran fails to meet its obligations.